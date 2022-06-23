ESG Book raises $35m

Sustainability data and technology provider ESG Book has raised $35 million in a Series B funding round led by Energy Impact Partners.

ESG Book says its cloud-based platform makes ESG data accessible, consistent, and transparent, enabling financial markets to allocate capital towards more sustainable and higher impact assets.



Covering over 25,000 companies globally, the platform aims to help firms be custodians of their own data, provides framework-neutral sustainability information in real-time, and promotes transparency.



With the ESG data and services market expected to grow to $5 billion globally by 2025, the Series B investment will be used to fuel adoption of ESG Book's data platform, and further the company's continued expansion into new products areas.



Daniel Klier, CEO, ESG Book, says: "Investors, companies, and all market participants are today demanding better, technology-enabled solutions in order to direct capital towards more sustainable and higher impact assets.



"ESG Book is disrupting how sustainability is integrated and measured on a global scale by using next-generation technology that makes ESG data accessible, comparable and transparent."