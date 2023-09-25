Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mastercard

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Biometrics
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mercedes transforms car into payment device

Mercedes transforms car into payment device

Mercedes-Benz is joining forces with Mastercard to introduce embedded in-car payments at the point of sale.

Now live with Mastercard debit and credit cards in current Mercedes-Benz models, the German auto giant becomes the world's first carmaker to integrate Mastercard Secure Card on File for Commerce Platforms technology for online payments into its vehicles.

Under the collaboration, customers will be able to use a fingerprint sensor in their car to make secure digital payments at more than 3,600 service stations in Germany.

After refueling, the driver will see the amount of fuel refueled and the invoice amount to their Mastercard debit or credit cards on the in-car MBUX dashboard display. Payment will be made automatically, and the driver will be able to leave the gas station without having to walk to the checkout area. The invoice is then sent to the customer by e-mail.

Fingerprint payments from the car will be extended soon to other vehicle-related services and to other European markets, says Franz Reiner, chairman of the board of Mercedes-Benz Mobility.

"We are pioneers in native in-car payment and are already working on the integration of further services," he says.

The collaboration with Mastercard follows similar work with Visa, in which the card scheme's Delegated Authentication and  Cloud Token Framework technology, is applied to enable drivers to pay for digital services and on-demand hardware upgrades in the Mercedes me Store.

Related Companies

Mastercard

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Biometrics
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Network Analytics: How to Uncover Financial Crime Risk[Upcoming Webinar] Network Analytics: How to Uncover Financial Crime Risk

Trending

Related News
Hyundai launches in-car payment service
/payments

Hyundai launches in-car payment service

Mercedes-Benz drivers can now pay for services by onboard fingerprint sensor
/payments

Mercedes-Benz drivers can now pay for services by onboard fingerprint sensor

Trending

  1. Revolut launches Swift challenger RevTag

  2. Sibos 2023: Wise and Swift move to put hero-villain narrative to bed

  3. Mercedes transforms car into payment device

  4. Mastercard and Saxo Bank team up for open banking account feature

  5. Sibos 2023: Visa and Swift team up to boost global B2B money movement

Research
See all reports »
Build, Buy or Bust – the hybrid platforms leapfrogging legacy systems

Build, Buy or Bust – the hybrid platforms leapfrogging legacy systems

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale