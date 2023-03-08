Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mercedes-Benz drivers can now pay for services by onboard fingerprint sensor

Mercedes-Benz drivers can now pay for services by onboard fingerprint sensor

Mercedes-Benz is introducing in-car fingerprint-based payments to drivers in Germany.

Mercedes-Benz drivers in Germany and other markets can already pay for fuelling directly from the car via the Mercedes me app and a smartphone or via the onboard MBUX infotainment system using a PIN.

The new Mercedes pay+ system, which applies Visa's Delegated Authentication and Visa Cloud Token Framework technology, enables drivers to pay for digital services and on-demand hardware upgrades in the Mercedes me Store using a fingerprint sensor in the car.

Cardholders with an eligible Visa credit or debit card can use the service by linking their card with their Mercedes me user account and activating Mercedes pay+ in the vehicle via MBUX.

Payment from the car by fingerprint will be extended to other services such as fuelling as well as to other European markets later this year.

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments connectivity on the Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[On-Demand Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Related News
Hyundai preps in-car payments

Hyundai preps in-car payments

Chevy and Shell team on in-car fuel payments

Chevy and Shell team on in-car fuel payments

Trending

  1. Wise rebrands as customer numbers reach 16 million

  2. Central Bank of Ireland blocks staff use of ChatGPT

  3. Central banks conclude cross-border CBDC experiment, Project Icebreaker

  4. Nationwide overhauls payment processing with Accenture and Form3

  5. BIS invites comments on ISO 20022 harmonisation proposals

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud