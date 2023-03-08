Mercedes-Benz drivers can now pay for services by onboard fingerprint sensor

Mercedes-Benz is introducing in-car fingerprint-based payments to drivers in Germany.

Mercedes-Benz drivers in Germany and other markets can already pay for fuelling directly from the car via the Mercedes me app and a smartphone or via the onboard MBUX infotainment system using a PIN.



The new Mercedes pay+ system, which applies Visa's Delegated Authentication and Visa Cloud Token Framework technology, enables drivers to pay for digital services and on-demand hardware upgrades in the Mercedes me Store using a fingerprint sensor in the car.



Cardholders with an eligible Visa credit or debit card can use the service by linking their card with their Mercedes me user account and activating Mercedes pay+ in the vehicle via MBUX.



Payment from the car by fingerprint will be extended to other services such as fuelling as well as to other European markets later this year.