Infosys announces $1.5 billion deal to level up on AI

Indian IT services provider Infosys announced that it has signed a $1.5 billion contract with an unnamed ‘global company’ for a 15 year period.

The deal aims to scale up the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and optimise operations.

Infosys also secured an AI and automation solutions $2 billion deal for a 5 year period with an undisclosed, existing client earlier this year. The move marks an increasing interest in AI technology and implementation of data analytics into banking services.

In June, Infosys signed a contract with Danske Bank to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.