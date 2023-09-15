Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/devops

News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

DevOps

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Infosys announces $1.5 billion deal to level up on AI

Infosys announces $1.5 billion deal to level up on AI

Indian IT services provider Infosys announced that it has signed a $1.5 billion contract with an unnamed ‘global company’ for a 15 year period.

The deal aims to scale up the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and optimise operations.

Infosys also secured an AI and automation solutions $2 billion deal for a 5 year period with an undisclosed, existing client earlier this year. The move marks an increasing interest in AI technology and implementation of data analytics into banking services.

In June, Infosys signed a contract with Danske Bank to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

Lead Channel

DevOps

Keywords

Artificial intelligence
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Derisking and Embracing Innovation Beyond ‘Rip and Replac[Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Derisking and Embracing Innovation Beyond ‘Rip and Replace’

Trending

Trending

  1. Visa launches global cross-border money movement package

  2. Natwest debuts payment links for open banking payments

  3. Swift begins beta tests of CBDC connector

  4. SBI extends Ripple XRP to new remittance corridors

  5. Visa invests in A2A payments platform Form3

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023