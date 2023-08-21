Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

cryptogambling.tv

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Payments People Markets

Keywords

Alternative finance Blockchain Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Slovenia ranked as EU&#39;s most crypto-obsessed country

Slovenia ranked as EU's most crypto-obsessed country

Slovenia has emerged as the most 'crypto-obsessed' state in Europe, according to recently published research.

 A study conducted by virtual currency gambling platform cryptogambling.tv looked at the highest number of internet searches involving a number of crypto-related terms and then ranked these numbers according to population size.

Slovenia came out on top with roughly 100,000 searches each month, which accounts for an average of 4,789 searches per 100,000.

The top five was completed by Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Finland and Turkey, in numerical order. 

Slovenia is home to the non-profit Blockchain Alliance Europe as well as crypto infrastructure vendor GoCrypto. It is also notable for the number of outlets that accept bitcoin as a currency.

But other countries in the top ten have been more stringent in regulating crypto. For example, the Netherlands imposes taxes on unrealised gains from crypto. Laws seen as not being crypto-friendly can actually increase investor interest, according to cryptogambling.tv. 

A spokesman for the company behind the research said: “While it may be surprising to see countries who have been coming down on cryptocurrency in the top ten, said legislation has likely caught coverage and sparked an interest in what crypto is as a whole. Cryptocurrency remains a new thing for many people, yet many have yet to learn about it. Therefore, any publicity, whether it be by legislation or general news, is bound to garner interest as seen by Google searches in this study.”

Related Companies

cryptogambling.tv

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Payments People Markets

Keywords

Alternative finance Blockchain Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Entering new and niche markets with BaaS

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Keeping pace with customer experience demands during clo[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Keeping pace with customer experience demands during cloud migration

Trending

Related News
Coinbase gets green light to list crypto futures in US
/crypto

Coinbase gets green light to list crypto futures in US

UK Treasury rebuffs calls for crypto to be regulated as gambling
/crypto

UK Treasury rebuffs calls for crypto to be regulated as gambling

EU reaches political agreement on crypto capital rules

28 Jun

Binance quits Netherlands after failing to get licence; faces French investigation

16 Jun

Slovenia's Bankart boards the instant payments train

22 Jan 2019

Trending

  1. Mastercard launches CBDC partner programme

  2. Huge queues form at Bank of Ireland ATMs after tech blunder

  3. Adyen H1 results wipe EUR12bn off market value

  4. Fintech Fronted shuts up shop

  5. UK Growth Stage Fintech Fund launched by City grandees

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023