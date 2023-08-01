Nexi acquires 30% stake in Computop

Italian paytech Nexi has acquired a 30% stake in German payments processor Computop for an undisclosed sum.

Under the agreement, Computop will expand its range of services in the areas of point-of-sale and e-commerce in the regions covered by Nexi.



Computop's Paygate payment platform enables seamless integrated payment processes for e-commerce, at the point-of-sale and on mobile devices. Using the platform, retailers and service providers have the flexibility to choose from over 350 payment methods enabling them to tailor their payment options per country.



Omar Haque, head of group e-commerce at Nexi, says: “Computop enables Nexi to further strengthen its position in the key growth region of DACH, especially Germany, and in the dynamic e-commerce space. Computop brings unique capabilities in payments with at-scale online and omnichannel payments that can be tailored customer-by-customer for the specific needs of local merchants in Germany and Europe, whether they plan to grow their business within Europe or with locations around the world.”



Up to now, Computop was held by the founders, Frank Arnoldt and Ralf Gladis, with 50% each. Under the deal with Nexi, the office locations, management team and management responsibilities of Computop remain unchanged.



Says Gladis: “With Nexi we have chosen a strong shareholder that supports the further development of Computop in the best possible way. Together, we will be able to improve our high standards of first-class payment solutions and outstanding customer service not just to merchants in Germany, the entire DACH region and Europe, but to our global customer base too.”