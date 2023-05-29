Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Eftpos Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Digital euro could smoothly integrate into payments landscape - Nexi

Digital euro could smoothly integrate into payments landscape - Nexi

A digital euro could be smoothly integrated into the existing European payments landscape while leaving ample scope for innovative features and technologies, testing from the ECB and Italian outfit Nexi has shown.

While a final decision on issuing a digital euro has yet to be made, the ECB has been busy investigating options ahead of a potential launch, which would come in 2026 at the earliest.

Last year, the central bank began working with five companies - Nexi, CaixaBank, Amazon, Worldline and EPI - to provide front-end prototypes to test different payment use cases.

Nexi was chosen for the point-of-sale payments initiated by the payee use case. Updating on the effort, it says that it integration with the existing payment landscape is possible and that a digital euro would work both online and offline, using independent designs, thus increasing the resilience.

Roberto Catanzaro, chief business officer, merchant solutions, Nexi, says: "An engaging user and merchant experience is paramount to ensure wide adoption of the digital euro and we have brought our best expertise in both acceptance and mobile payments technologies to set a clear way forward."

“What is the outlook for CBDCs in Europe?” will be the subject of a panel at EBAday 2023 in Madrid this July.

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Eftpos Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: How banks are hitting refresh[Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: How banks are hitting refresh

Trending

Trending

  1. Klarna introduces credit opt outs

  2. Wise CFO to stand down in wake of bike accident

  3. Starling Bank eases budget management for customers

  4. Plastiq files for bankruptcy; agrees acquisition deal with Priority

  5. Starling founder Anne Boden relinquishes CEO role

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023