News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Nexi taps IBM to modernise core payment processing

Nexi taps IBM to modernise core payment processing

European paytech, Nexi, has selected IBM to upgrade its core infrastructure to IBM z16.

The payments firm inked a five year agreement with IBM, with the planned modernisation to focus on transforming core infrastructure and evolving the platform into a hybrid cloud architecture.

A press release states that the collaboration will allow the paytech to execute its strategic plan by accelerating modernisation of its services, data and processes so that digital channels can be run reliably and securely, to the point of being "quantum-safe."

Giuseppe Dallona, CIO, Nexi Group stated: "The agreement with IBM is part of our infrastructure modernisation plan and allows us to improve operational efficiency and drive innovation while offering higher levels of resilience and security to respond even more effectively to the ever-increasing needs of customers."

“Thanks to this collaboration," says Nico Losito, vice president, IBM Technology, "IBM will support Nexi on its growth path by providing resilient, secure and efficient technologies alongside a deep understanding of the financial sector. This will help Nexi accelerate the modernization of digital payments to improve customer experience while helping reduce the emissions of CO2 to foster a sustainable digital transformation."

