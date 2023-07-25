Robinhood hires CEO for UK launch

American stock trading app Robinhood has tapped Freetrade executive Jordan Sinclair to lead its renewed plan for a UK launch.

Sinclar has been approved by the FCA to act as Robinhood UK Ltd chief executive, a register shows, as reported by Bloomberg.



Sinclar has been managing director, Europe, at UK stock trading app Freetrade for a little over a year. Previously, he worked at Barclays.



Robinhood is planning to launch brokerage services for UK retail investors later this year.



In 2020, the company abandoned its UK launch as it dealt with operational problems caused by an explosion of day trading in its core US market during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Last year, it agreed to buy London-based crypto firm Ziglu ahead of a second effort to enter the market.