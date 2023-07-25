Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Robinhood hires CEO for UK launch

Robinhood hires CEO for UK launch

American stock trading app Robinhood has tapped Freetrade executive Jordan Sinclair to lead its renewed plan for a UK launch.

Sinclar has been approved by the FCA to act as Robinhood UK Ltd chief executive, a register shows, as reported by Bloomberg.

Sinclar has been managing director, Europe, at UK stock trading app Freetrade for a little over a year. Previously, he worked at Barclays.

Robinhood is planning to launch brokerage services for UK retail investors later this year.

In 2020, the company abandoned its UK launch as it dealt with operational problems caused by an explosion of day trading in its core US market during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, it agreed to buy London-based crypto firm Ziglu ahead of a second effort to enter the market.

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Generative AI: Managing unreliability in financial services[On-Demand Webinar] Generative AI: Managing unreliability in financial services

Trending

Trending

  1. Fintechs demand end to hidden bank fees in international payments

  2. US instant payment network FedNow goes live

  3. Treasury set to shelve BNPL regulations

  4. Klarna to provide struggling customers with access to debt advice

  5. Amazon rolls out palm payment tech to 500+ Whole Food Market stores

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

The Future of Fintech in Africa 2023

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

How to Formulate an Actionable Cloud Strategy

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023