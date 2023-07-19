Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
Halifax shines light on solar panel sourcing

Solar panel sourcing, installation and aftercare is to be made available through Halifax Bank as part of a new trial scheme.

The offer sees Halifax join forces with accredited and expert solar panel installers, Effective Home, taking away the hard work of searching the market for solar panel suppliers.

Through Halifax’s Green Living Hub, people will be able to access Effective Home’s virtual consultation, where a home can be remotely viewed to understand solar panel suitability - with no need for an in-person visit. A free, personalised solar plan will be provided, outlining installation costs and estimated energy bill savings. Those who want to go ahead with installation will then receive an in-person, technical survey.

Effective Home will arrange the installation and support customers with registering the panels with the Microgeneration Certification Scheme, for a free, insurance-backed guarantee.

Solar packages start from around £5,650 and include a 25-year warranty, with the total cost dependent on the size of the system needed and whether a battery is also installed.

Eligible Halifax mortgage customers will also be able to access £500 cashback towards the cost through Halifax’s existing Green Living Reward offer.

Additionally, everyone who installs solar panels through Halifax and Effective Home’s scheme, will get a free Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) assessment for their home.

Andrew Asaam, homes director, Halifax says: “Solar panels have become an increasingly common sight on the roofs of UK homes and for good reason - harnessing renewable solar power, reducing energy bills and cutting carbon emissions, they’re a great sustainable option for a more energy efficient home. Our partnership with Effective Home supports people with solar panel installation from start to finish, so even more people can take advantage of the benefits to having a ‘greener’ home and cheaper bills.”

