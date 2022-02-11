Lloyds names sustainability competition winners

Lloyds has named four winners of a competition to find the next generation of green tech businesses that will support its transition to net zero carbon operations.

The bank teamed up with construction, residential development, and property services business Wates Group on the sustainability innovation competition.



Over 100 companies applied, with finalists pitching to a panel of judges in a Dragon Den style event.



From an intelligent thermostat that improves the efficiency of air conditioning to friendly bacteria that can unblock urinals and reduce wastewater, the winning products now have the opportunity to be piloted across Lloyds’ branches and offices.



A budget of £100,000 will be made available to test the technologies in a live environment and whether they can ultimately be rolled out at scale.



Matteo Deidda, senior sustainability manager, Lloyds, says: "This is a great opportunity for speeding up our transition towards a greener future and achieve the group operational climate pledges."

