Halifax boosts site accessibility with Recite Me toolbar

Halifax has added a suite of digital tools to its website designed to improve accessibility for customers with disabilities.

The lender says that 14.1 million people in the UK live with some form of disability and often face barriers when using the internet.

Its answer is to use the Recite Me toolbar on the its website, which removes online obstacles for those with disabilities, visual impairments, learning difficulties, as well as older people.

Users can read aloud text, and change the appearance of website pages, including adjustments to colours, font type, and sizing. Other reading aids include a ruler and screen mask.

James Fulker, chief digital officer, Halifax, says: “I am thrilled that Halifax customers can now use the Recite Me toolbar on our website.

"Along with our commitment to ensuring our websites and apps are inclusive for all customers, the toolbar can add a further level of personalisation for those wanting a little extra help when they’re online.”

