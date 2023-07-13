Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

IBM Financial Services Truist

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Quantum computing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Truist prepares for quantum future

Truist prepares for quantum future

Truist Financial, a top ten US commercial bank, has joined the ranks of financial institutions preparing for a quantum future by joining IBM's Quantum Accelerator programme.

Under the programme, IBM will work with the Truist team to build quantum skills and explore how the technology could benefit their use cases in consumer banking.

Scott Case, chief information officer at Truist, says: “Quantum computing has the potential to transform how we do banking and solve complex problems. IBM is a leader in quantum computing and their collaboration and expertise will be invaluable to ensure we are able to leverage these new technologies to the fullest potential.”

According to IBM’s Institute for Business Value report, The Quantum Decade, financial institutions around the world must be prepared for dramatic changes as a result of the exponential power of quantum computing.

John Duigenan, general manager financial services industry at IBM comments: “Forward-thinking financial institutions around the world are actively exploring real-world application opportunities of quantum computing. Ensuring access to quantum talent, expertise and technology must be a prominent element of any enterprise architecture strategy today.”

IBM is also to join Truist's Innovators in Residence initiative, which brings together tech giant's and startups to explore new and emerging technologies in finance. As part of this commitment, IBM will deploy dedicated teams with subject matter expertise onsite and share knowledge relating to emerging payment technologies, operational resiliency, artificial intelligence, automation, and business process and operations transformation.

Related Companies

IBM Financial Services Truist

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Quantum computing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Fintech Digital Banking in Europe 2023 - A Money20/20 Europe 2023 Special Edition

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Fraud prevention with machine learning: Stream processing and real-time data management[Webinar] Fraud prevention with machine learning: Stream processing and real-time data management

Trending

Related News
HSBC moves to protect operations from quantum cyber threats
/security

HSBC moves to protect operations from quantum cyber threats

Money20/20: Quantum and generative AI together is ‘scary’ - ING
/devops

Money20/20: Quantum and generative AI together is ‘scary’ - ING

Central banks successfully test 'quantum resistant' communications channel

05 Jun

Crédit Agricole CIB hails quantum computing experiment results

02 Feb

Banque de France tests 'post quantum' security tech

27 Sep 2022

HSBC joins IBM's Quantum Accelerator programme

29 Mar 2022

Trending

  1. Revolut lost $20 million to criminals exploiting payment loophole

  2. Supreme Court rules in favour of Barclays over APP reimbursement claim

  3. Citi Commercial Bank launches digital client platform

  4. Monzo in talks to merge with Lunar - Bloomberg

  5. Nutmeg founder Nick Hungerford dies

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Why Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) will define the next era of banking

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?

Can FIs lead the World's ESG charge with Pioneering and Transparent Data Visualisation?