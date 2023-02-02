Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Credit Agricole

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Quantum computing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Cr&#233;dit Agricole CIB hails quantum computing experiment results

Crédit Agricole CIB hails quantum computing experiment results

Crédit Agricole CIB has declared two quantum computing experiments - one investigating the valuation of financial products, the other the assessment of credit risks - a success.

The bank teamed up with French quantum computer manufacturer Pasqal and Spanish quantum algorithm specialist Multiverse Computing 18 months ago on the experiments.

The first assessed the performance gain offered by quantum computing in the valuation of derivatives.

Recent research has shown the benefit of neural networks for this type of calculation. Yet, in several cases, the neural networks are difficult to use because they are too resource intensive in terms of memory and suffer from lengthy processing times.

However, algorithmic techniques inspired by quantum computing can be used to optimise the speed and memory required for this training phase, leading to faster valuations and more accurate risk assessments, says the bank.

The second experiment sought to measure a quantum computer's ability to solve a concrete problem and to assess the change in performance depending on the number of qubits used.

The bank chose a production use case, providing a real point of comparison: the anticipation of a counterparty credit rating downgrade over a six to 15-month period. Through conventional computer technology and heuristics, good results can be achieve. But, using quantum parallelism, in theory, makes it possible to find optimum solutions more efficiently.

Ali El Hamidi, project sponsor at Crédit Agricole CIB, says: “These two Proofs of Concept demonstrated the potential and reality of quantum computing for finance, despite these technologies still being in their infancy.

"We took advantage of this initiative to start developing the internal skills to prepare for a technological breakthrough which, if it happens, will have a direct and decisive impact on competitiveness in our sector."

Related Companies

Credit Agricole

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Quantum computing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Trending

Related News
Banque de France tests 'post quantum' security tech
/security

Banque de France tests 'post quantum' security tech

HSBC joins IBM's Quantum Accelerator programme
/wholesale

HSBC joins IBM's Quantum Accelerator programme

CaixaBank makes quantum computing breakthrough

07 Mar 2022

Credit Agricole CIB kickstarts quantum project

30 Jun 2021

Trending

  1. Barclays replaces branches with semi-permanent banking pods

  2. Exclusive: Feedzai cuts workforce amid ‘restructuring’ - sources

  3. Morgan Stanley fines bankers over messaging breaches

  4. Stripe nears $3bn fundraise - report

  5. UK to roll out more shared banking hubs

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud