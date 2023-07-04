Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
NatWest calls for step change in industry approach to open banking

NatWest calls for step change in industry approach to open banking

A report commissioned by NatWest concludes that banks, fintechs and regulators need to work together to resolve key economic obstacles that are holding back wider adoption of open banking in the UK.

Hurdles cited in the Oxera-produced report include a lack of commercial incentives to develop or enhance new use cases, and a lack of alignment between banks on the benefits of open banking.

Since launching in 2018, open banking has been a qualified success, with over seven million businesses and consumers having used it to date. However, this only represents around 10% of consumers and SMEs. Open Banking payments, by several orders of magnitude, are dwarfed by more traditional payment options like cards or direct debits.

The report outlines three routes forward: mandating banks to offer a wider set of open banking use cases, encouraging banks to expand open banking use cases through premium APIs, and the development of a new multi-party system. There are also significant challenges around managing trade-offs, for example in relation to security and convenience, within the open banking ecosystem.

The report notes that different routes may be optimal for different use cases and some may benefit from hybrid approaches: for example, mandating the development of an API, but leaving its commercialisation to the banks themselves, or to a multi-party system.

Claire Melling, head of Bank of APIs at NatWest, comments: “This report makes it clear that banks, fintechs and regulators need to work together to design new, flexible frameworks and commercial incentives that will support a far wider range of open banking use cases. By acting on the recommendations in this report, we can enable open banking to reach its full potential and, ultimately, deliver new and enhanced propositions that will improve customer choice and experience.”

Comments: (1)

Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune 05 July, 2023, 11:18Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

In Open Banking: EU v. USA, I pointed out that A2A payments have weak value proposition in markets like UK that have high credit card penetration, which is why they failed to go mainstream before. I also predicted that Open Banking is unlikely to change that. 

Therefore, I'm not at all surprised by "Open Banking payments... are dwarfed by more traditional payment options like cards or direct debits."

The lukewarm reception of Open Banking Payments has nothing to do with success or failure of Open Banking. The problem is that the basic method of payment is a solution seeking a problem in markets like UK, and Open Banking was never going to change that.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

