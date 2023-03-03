Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Innovate Finance

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

E-commerce Open banking Personal finance Research/analysis robo-advisor
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Innovate Finance calls for expanded open banking to help with cost-of-living crisis

Innovate Finance calls for expanded open banking to help with cost-of-living crisis

Fintech industry body Innovate Finance has called on regulators to extend open banking to support the deployment of budgeting and affordability algorithms as a way to help Brits with the cost-of-living crisis.

In a report written with EY, Innovate Finance offers a plan for how industry, regulators and government can better work together to tackle cost-of-living pressures.

Fintechs, says the report, have already helped millions of customers manage finances better, shop around for better deals, manage sudden drops in income, spread the cost of essential purchases and get cheaper access to credit.

However, they could do more if regulators took action by extending open banking rules to a wider range of services, with priority areas including all savings accounts, credit and mortgages so consumers can get a complete picture of their finances.

The report also calls for a cap on fees charged to release consumers’ financial data for open banking e-commerce payments, enabling broader adoption of lower cost payment methods among merchants.

Innovate Finance also wants new rules on debt advice to enable more robo advice so that more people can receive easily accessible free financial advice.

Janine Hirt, CEO, Innovate Finance, says: “There is more fintech companies can be doing to help people - especially with open banking, but this can only be made possible by regulatory change.

"We are at a critical juncture, with consumers facing increasing pressures on their personal finances, and it’s essential there is a swift change in regulatory policy."

Read the report:Download the document now 1.3 mb (Chrome HTML Document)

Related Companies

Innovate Finance

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

E-commerce Open banking Personal finance Research/analysis robo-advisor
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[On-Demand Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Related News
Innovate Finance calls for government support for crypto-asset industry
/regulation

Innovate Finance calls for government support for crypto-asset industry

UK fintech investment grows despite global slowdown
/startups

UK fintech investment grows despite global slowdown

Innovate Finance calls out Government inaction over Kalifa fintech reforms

05 Nov 2021

Trending

  1. Klarna reports $1 billion loss

  2. Wise rebrands as customer numbers reach 16 million

  3. Klarna UK to introduce charges for late payments

  4. Investment banks approach Monzo over IPO - report

  5. CBDC in the Nordics: What is the status in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland?

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud