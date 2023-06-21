BNPP SS unveils virtual agent

BNP Paribas Securities Services has announced the launch of an AI-powered virtual assistant.

The NextGen Online Assistant (NOA) will be available via the asset servicer’s client services portal NeoLink.



Available in French and English, it will be initially accessible to clients from the UK, US, Jersey, Ireland, Colombia, and Brazil and will be rolled out in additional countries throughout the year.



NOA will initially be able to answer questions on custody services, settlement, cash and market information and will subsequently extend its functionality to cover other applications.



The virtual agent has been developed in partnership with Amelia, a conversational AI platform previously known as IPsoft.