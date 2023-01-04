Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

DnB NOR Boost.ai

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Chatbot Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
DNB automates chat traffic with AI-powered virtual agent

DNB automates chat traffic with AI-powered virtual agent

Nordic bank DNB has automated more than half of its chat traffic by using Boost.ai's conversational AI platform.

DNB has been using Boost.ai-powered virtual agents as the first line of support for customers, helping it to handle the huge volume of incoming customer requests on its website.

Within the first six months, the bank's virtual agent, Aino, was automating over 50% of all incoming chat traffic, and it now automates over 20% of all customer service requests. To date, the bot has interacted with over one million customers.

DNB now has 15 full-time staffers dedicated to training the virtual agents on how best to respond to customers and employees and when to hand over enquiries to a human agent. Boost.ai says the technology is also helping employee focus on the complex tasks they were trained for rather than more menial administrative work.

Jan Thomas Lerstein, SVP, head of IT emerging technologies, DNB, says: "In leveraging AI, our aim is to revitalise our value chains, creating better service for our customers and, of course, value for the bank.

"This is just the start of our journey too. We are already looking at voice APIs and how we can achieve higher levels of personalisation with this technology, and we will continue to push the boundaries of what can be achieved with conversational AI. In improving efficiency, the sky’s the limit."

Related Companies

DnB NOR Boost.ai

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Chatbot Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Metaverse - The potential for the financial world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation[Upcoming Webinar] Data Modernisation: A key element of business transformation

Trending

Related News
DNB turns to Collibra for data-powered customer service
/retail

DNB turns to Collibra for data-powered customer service

Trending

  1. Wyre said to be close to shutdown

  2. Finextra&#39;s top research reports of 2022

  3. Turkish Central Bank completes first CBDC pilot transactions

  4. Finextra&#39;s top Future Series reports of 2022

  5. Cashless Denmark records a year without bank robberies

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023