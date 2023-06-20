Majority of consumers trust generative AI for financial planning

The majority (53%) of consumers trust generative AI technology to be used for its financial planning, suggests recently published research.

The study from the Capgemini Research Institute, titled Why consumers love generative AI, found that adoption and awareness of the technology is relatively high among all age groups and geographies with more than half (51%) of respondents saying they are aware of the latest trends and have explored the tools.

However, there is a worryingly low level of consumer awareness as regards the risks of the technology.

Almost half (49%) of respondents are unconcerned about fake news stories generated by AI while only a third (34%) are concerned about phishing attacks and a similar number (33%) are worried about copyright issues.

“The awareness of generative AI amongst consumers globally is remarkable, and the rate of adoption has been massive, yet the understanding of how this technology works and the associated risks is still very low,” said Niraj Parihar, CEO of the insights & data global business line and member of the group executive committee at Capgemini.

“Whilst regulation is critical, business and technology partners also have an important role to play in providing education and enforcing the safeguards that address concerns around the ethics and misuse of generative AI,” added Parihar.