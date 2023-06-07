Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Lucinity unveils generative AI-powered financial crime compliance copilot

Lucinity has launched a generative AI-powered 'copilot' designed to boost the productivity of financial crime compliance teams.

Founded by a former Citigroup compliance tech expert, Iceland-based Lucinity is an AI SaaS company specialising in financial crime compliance.

The firm's new copilot, called Luci, helps render complex data into understandable insights in real-time, so compliance teams can streamline their work, reduce time spent on decision-making, and increase overall efficiency.

Gudmundur Kristjansson, CEO, Lucinity, says: "Luci isn't just an AI tool - it's a game-changer. It represents a significant leap forward in financial crime compliance, fundamentally reshaping the way professionals in this field operate.

"We're not talking about incremental improvements here; we're talking about turning a process that used to take hours into one that takes minutes,"

The proprietary technology, developed on top of Microsoft's Azure OpenAI, has already been used in trials with Visa-owned Currencycloud and Arion Bank.

Will Staples, group MLRO, Currencycloud, says: "Its [Luci's] ability to transform complex AI findings into actionable insights empowers our team to make faster, more informed decisions, saving valuable time and resources."

