Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Two-thirds of all online shopping scams now start on Facebook and Instagram

Two-thirds of all online shopping scams now start on Facebook and Instagram

Purchase scams starting on Facebook and Instagram are expected to cost UK consumers more than £27m this year alone, according to an analysis by Lloyds Banking Group.

The rising popularity of online shopping has been accompanied by a surge in criminals tricking people into paying for goods and services that don’t exist. Victims are lured in by the promise of cut-price or hard-to-find items, often advertised via social media.

They are asked to send money directly from their account to another account via Faster Payment, which provides little consumer protection when something goes wrong.

New research by Lloyds Banking Group, based on analysis of reported cases among their more than 25 million retail customers, has found that two-thirds (68%) of all purchase scams now start on just two Meta-owned social media platforms - Facebook and Instagram. This accounts for around 40% the total amount lost to this type of scam.

Based on latest industry figures, that means someone in the UK falls victim to a shopping scam across these two platforms every seven minutes, costing consumers more than £27m a year.

The bank found that clothes, trainers, gaming consoles and mobile phones are among the most common goods being falsely advertised. Across the industry the average amount being lost by the victims of purchase scams is around £570.

Lloyds is calling on technology and telecommunication companies to do more to stop scams at source and play their part in refunding victims of fraud which originates on their platforms.

Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director, Lloyds Banking Group, says relying on the banking sector alone to detect scams and provide refunds means those platforms where the vast majority of the fraud starts have no incentive to stop it.

“Social media has become the Wild West of online shopping in recent years, with very few checks in place to verify who is selling what<" she says. “It’s high time tech companies stepped up to share responsibility for protecting their own customers. This means stopping scams at source and contributing to refunds when their platforms are used to defraud innocent victims.”

Related Companies

Lloyds Banking Group

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] ISO 20022 Evolution: How to ensure Interoperability

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Whitepaper] Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking[New Whitepaper] Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Trending

Related News
Banks, telecos and Big Tech combine to spy on scammers
/security

Banks, telecos and Big Tech combine to spy on scammers

Customer loses £60,000 to criminal posing as Santander's head of fraud
/security

Customer loses £60,000 to criminal posing as Santander's head of fraud

UK government pledges crackdown on text-scammers

03 May

Eyes down – Remember to Take Five! UK Finance launches Scam Bingo game

02 Mar

Banks receiving APP scam payments pushed to step up standards

08 Feb

The Scammer House of Horrors: Simon Callow narrates scary fraud stories

31 Oct 2022

Trending

  1. JPMorgan Chase axes hundreds of tech jobs - CNBC

  2. Plastiq files for bankruptcy; agrees acquisition deal with Priority

  3. Starling founder Anne Boden relinquishes CEO role

  4. CaixaBank launches app to turn phones into POS devices

  5. Digital euro could smoothly integrate into payments landscape - Nexi

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023