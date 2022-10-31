The Scammer House of Horrors: Simon Callow narrates scary fraud stories

Legendary actor Simon Callow has been roped in by NatWest to read some real-life Halloween horror stories about the dangers of fraud.

The Four Weddings and a Funeral star of narrates three tales rooted in real-life case studies of frightful frauds and scary scams:

Twisted Fate details how fake cryptocurrency investment offerings can swindle individuals out of their earnings through false promises

details how fake cryptocurrency investment offerings can swindle individuals out of their earnings through false promises Romance is Dead is a deceptively alluring romance scam which highlights the modern risks of online dating.

is a deceptively alluring romance scam which highlights the modern risks of online dating. The Final Demand brings to life the horrors of an invoice redirection scam, showing how a small business owner is targeted by a fake “supplier” claiming their details have changed and that they require a new invoice.



NatWest is publishing the tales as a free downloadable PDF as a survey of 2000 adults shows that three quarters of Brits have been targeted by scammers, with an average of £350.50 stolen per victim.



The survey reveals that 85% of Brits are worried about falling victim to a scam and half believe they could do more to protect themselves from the dangers. As technology advances and scams become trickier to spot, 60% of Brits claim to have been approached by a scam on social media, and three quarters believe social media giants should do more to stop fraudulent activity happening on the platforms.



Says Callow: “It’s frightening how advanced scams have evolved to be. I find it increasingly difficult to stay savvy to the dangers, so it’s more important than ever that we as a nation continue to educate ourselves on the new types of scams emerging, so as not to be taken advantage of."



Download the spooky tales: