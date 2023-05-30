Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
Chip

Chip records first profitable month

UK wealth app Chip has recorded its first profitable month since its formation six years ago.

Chip, which provides a one-stop-digital-shop for savings and investments, currently counts 27,000 investors having run the business off the back of successive crwodfund campaings.

In a trading update, the company says it has experienced stand-out growth in 2023, driven primarily by its Instant Access Account, which currently offers interest on deposits of 3.82% AER.

The company reported 171% growth quarter-on-quarter growth in annual recurring revenue and £2 billion in deposits. Recording its first ever profitable month in May, Chip says it hopes to remain in the black on a monthly basis going forward with a prospect of posting its first full year profit in 2024.

Simon Rabin CEO says: “Profitability is a huge moment for any scaleup. It means the business is essentially self-sufficient and can drive profits into faster, more aggressive growth.

“While our incredible savings offering has provided us with a launch-pad, we’re delighted to see many customers begin to diversify their portfolio across our range of products."

