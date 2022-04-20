Chip to let users invest in collectables like vintage watches, whisky and fine art

Money management app Chip is building an alternative assets platform that will enable users to buy fractional shares in luxury items.

Over the last few years, alternative assets such as wine, whisky, and art have beaten many financial indexes, as well as moving independently from stocks & shares markets. These are commonly used by the wealthy to diversify their portfolios and protect them from stock market shocks.



Set for launch over the coming months, then new platform from Chip will provide users with a full suite of alternative assets that they can buy, sell and trade with other users from within the app.



Chip is actively promoting the service to shareholders, inviting registrations for early users.



"The way it works is, instead of owning one £100k Rolex, you'll own 1% of the watch," states the company. "The assets are chosen by third party experts who know how to pick and store the most exciting products. You will be able to start your collection of Alternative Assets and eventually trade them all inside Chip."