Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Tarabut Gateway

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Open Banking platform Tarabut Gateway lands $12 million pre-Series A round

Open Banking platform Tarabut Gateway lands $12 million pre-Series A round

Tarabut Gateway, the Dubai headquartered Open Banking platform, has concluded a $12 million pre-Series A round, led by Tiger Global.

With offices across Bahrain, UAE and UK, Tarabut Gateway went live with its API infrastructure in December 2019. In October 2020, the firm expanded its presence in Middle East & North Africa (Mena) region, establishing offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Licenced as an Account Information Service Provider and Payment Initiation Service Provider, Tarabut Gateway is building a microservices-based platform that offers a single API for multi-jurisdictional access to banking data.

The latest financing follows a £13 million raise in February and will be used to grow the firm's tech and leadership team.

Abdulla Almoayed, Tarabut Gateway’s founder and CEO comments: “The Mena region is a complex web of countries and regulations. This makes it a challenging area to serve with any single overarching financial product whilst remaining compliant in a highly developed landscape with many differing markets. I’m glad to say this round is living proof that Tarabut Gateway is successfully pioneering in developing a cutting-edge solution for banks and fintechs in the region”

The funding follows Tiger Global’s most recent investment in other Open Banking players across the globe including Truelayer in the UK, and Mono in Africa.

Related Companies

Tarabut Gateway

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Challengers yesterday, Competitors today, and Leaders tomorrow: The rise of the Fintech

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider[New Impact Study] Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Trending

Related News
Middle East Open Banking outfit Tarabut Gateway raises $13m
/startups

Middle East Open Banking outfit Tarabut Gateway raises $13m

Trending

  1. Accenture acquires BCS Consulting

  2. American Express opens business bank account

  3. FBI raids Chinese POS terminal maker PAX Technology

  4. BofA launches Account Validation service

  5. Stripe partners Klarna to offer businesses BNPL options

Research
See all reports »
Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency