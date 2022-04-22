Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Dubai Financial Services Authority Abu Dhabi Global Markets Tarabut Gateway Dubai International Financial Centre

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Financial inclusion Retail banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Non-bank competitors Open APIs Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UAE grants open banking licence to Tarabut Gateway

UAE grants open banking licence to Tarabut Gateway

Tarabut Gateway, a Bahrain-based open banking platform, has been granted a licence to provide payment services to and from the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC).

The licence award by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) makes Tarabut one of the first firms to be approved for open banking services in the UAE.

According to Tarabut, it is the first time that the DFSA has authorised a company to provide account information services and payment initiation services activities.

“There is a huge potential for open banking across the UAE and the region, and it is the commitment from regulators and authorities that helps companies like ours take those initial steps,” said Abdulla Almoayed, founder and chief executive of Tarabut Gateway. 

“We look forward to working in close collaboration with DIFC to drive innovation in financial services,” he added.

Open banking has come a little late to the Mena market, not helped by the disruption of the Covid 19 pandemic, but is beginning to gain momentum. Abu Dhabi Global Markets published a framework for open banking in April last year. 

Menawhile the DIFC has welcomed the addition of Tarabut and is now looking to attract more open banking paltforms and API providers.

“Attracting leading FinTech companies is in line with our strategy to create a global innovation ecosystem in Dubai that can contribute to shaping and developing the future of finance,” said Alamann Jaffery, chief business devleopment officer at the DIFC.

Related Companies

Dubai Financial Services Authority Abu Dhabi Global Markets Tarabut Gateway Dubai International Financial Centre

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Financial inclusion Retail banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Non-bank competitors Open APIs Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: EBAday 2022 - Bringing digital payments to the forefront - Join us in-person on 31 May - 1 June, The Austria Center, Vienna

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Greenfield Banking: Plotting new Paths to Innovation[Webinar] Greenfield Banking: Plotting new Paths to Innovation

Trending

Related News
Open Banking platform Tarabut Gateway lands $12 million pre-Series A round
/startups

Open Banking platform Tarabut Gateway lands $12 million pre-Series A round

Amazon opens Fintech Lab in Dubai
/payments

Amazon opens Fintech Lab in Dubai

Dubai-based P2P payments fintech Mamo raises $8 million

17 May 2021

Middle East Open Banking outfit Tarabut Gateway raises $13m

23 Feb 2021

Jingle Pay to launch neobank in the UAE

28 May 2020

Dubai's DIFC launches $10m fintech fund

12 Mar 2019

Dubai investment firm plans $100m fintech fund

16 Oct 2018

Trending

  1. Stripe hires James Phillips from Microsoft to lead financial services biz

  2. Nationwide streamlines Visa card dispute process following upsurge in claims

  3. SocGen launches payment and transaction banking accelerator programme

  4. Robinhood to buy UK crypto firm Ziglu

  5. Shawbrook offers lending discount for consumers sharing open banking data

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale