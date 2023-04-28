Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Lloyds tells employees to be back in office two days a week

Lloyds Banking Group will use "card swipe data" to make sure that hybrid workers comply with new rules insisting that they spend at least two days a week in the office.

In a note first reported by the Financial Times, Lloyds chief executive Charlie Nunn says the change will apply to office-based workers currently on a hybrid model, with the vast majority expected to switch by September.

Card swipe data will be shared with senior leadership teams to monitor office attendance. If staff are unwilling to follow the new rules, managers may have “more formal conversations” about their role.

“This is about performance, supporting each other and creating equity,” writes Nunn. “We want flexible working to be fair, inclusive and productive for all.”

Nunn also says Lloyds will pilot "compressed working", where employees work full-time hours but over fewer days.

A Finextra member
The pilot is actually to remove compressed working and enforce 5 working days.

