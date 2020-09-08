Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banco Estado

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Automated teller machines and network services Branch banking Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Chile&#39;s BancoEstado shuts down branch network after ransomware attack

Chile's BancoEstado shuts down branch network after ransomware attack

Chilean bank BancoEstado closed all of its branches on Monday in response to a ransomware attack over the weekend.

On Sunday, the bank confirmed that it had "detected malicious software" in its operating systems but stressed that customer funds have not been affected.

According to ZDNet, citing sources, the bank's internal network was infected with the REvil ransomware after an employee opened a malicious Office document.

The ransomware appears to have encrypted most internal servers and employee workstations, prompting the decision to keep branches closed on Monday.

However, the hackers have not gained access to BancoEstado's ATMs, app and website, which are all working.

Related Companies

Banco Estado

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Automated teller machines and network services Branch banking Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[EBAday Online Webinar] Real-time payments and their global implications, [EBAday Online Webinar] Re[EBAday Online Webinar] Real-time payments and their global implications

Trending

Related News
Maze ransomware gang leak Banco BCR card data
/security

Maze ransomware gang leak Banco BCR card data

Hackers hold Travelex to ransom
/security

Hackers hold Travelex to ransom

Global banks model doomsday ransomware scenario

08 Nov 2019

Trending

  1. HMRC puts &#163;3 million Open Banking project out to tender

  2. Starling Bank follows Monzo with new charging structure

  3. First direct appoints new CEO

  4. Amazon rolls out pay at pump feature

  5. Monzo bids to cut costs with new fees for ATM withdrawals and lost cards

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption