Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Sopra Group

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Sopra Steria to take multi-million euro hit on ransomware attack

Sopra Steria to take multi-million euro hit on ransomware attack

IT services firm Sopra Steria says it expects the ransomware attack it suffered earlier this year to hit its operating margins by up to €50 million.

The company revealed in October that it had been hit by hackers using a new version of Ryuk ransomware.

It now says that the fallout, with various systems out of action, is likely to have a gross negative impact on operating margin of between €40 million and €50 million.

The group's insurance coverage for cyber risks is EUR30 million, meaning that negative organic revenue growth for the year is now expected to be between 4.5% and five per cent (previously between two per cent and four per cent). Free cash flow is now expected to be between €50 million and €100 million (previously between €80 million and €120 million).

However, Sopra Steria says sales activity for the fourth quarter should not be significantly affected by the hack and that it has not identified any data leak.

Related Companies

Sopra Group

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to adopt a secure & agile approach to enable digital channel growth, [Webinar] How to[Webinar] How to adopt a secure & agile approach to enable digital channel growth

Trending

Related News
Sopra Steria in talks to acquire Fidor Solutions
/retail

Sopra Steria in talks to acquire Fidor Solutions

Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware
/security

Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

Sopra Steria falls victim to ransomware attack

22 Oct

Trending

  1. Starling Bank moves into profit

  2. Credit Suisse applies Open Banking APIs to interbank transactions

  3. Square and Tencent join €93 million capital raise in Italy&#39;s Satispay

  4. Sopra Steria in talks to acquire Fidor Solutions

  5. Nets and Worldline take stakes in bank-backed rival to Visa and Mastercard

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Payments 2020

The Future of Payments 2020

Accelerating Enterprise-Wide Innovation with Cloud Migration and Data Governance

Accelerating Enterprise-Wide Innovation with Cloud Migration and Data Governance

The Future of Identity 2020

The Future of Identity 2020