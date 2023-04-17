Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Police arrest tech entrepreneur over Bob Lee death

Police arrest tech entrepreneur over Bob Lee death

San Francisco police have arrested a tech entrepreneur over the fatal stabbing of CashApp founder Bob Lee.

Nina Momeni, a 38-year old technology consultant and startup founder of a company called Expand IT, Inc. has been charged with the murder of Lee and is now in custody at the San Francisco County Jail.

Lee, who spent six years at Google before joining Square in 2010, was found unconscious with stab wounds to his chest on 4 April near the city centre.

CCTV footage shows Lee staggering towards a parked car and lifting up his shirt to reveal his wound, but the vehicle drives off before the tech entrepreneur falls to the ground.

In a press conference announcing the arrest, police said that Lee and Momenti were acquaintances.

Mission Local, a regional news outlet, reported that Lee and the suspect were in a vehicle together and had an altercation before Lee was killed.

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?[New Report] Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Trending

Related News
Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in stabbing
/people

Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in stabbing

Trending

  1. Mastercard unveils international payments tool

  2. Visa partners PayPal for interoperable P2P payments

  3. JPMorgan Chase boss Dimon hails &#39;groundbreaking&#39; AI

  4. Bank of England begins building Britcoin team

  5. Ex-TSB CIO fined &#163;80k over bungled IT migration

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements