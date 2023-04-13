Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

eToro

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Twitter to offer crypto trading via eToro

Twitter to offer crypto trading via eToro

Elon Musk's ambition to turn Twitter into a financial super app is advancing with the roll out of a feature that will let its users access stocks, cryptocurrencies and other financial assets through a partnership with eToro.

Currently, it's already possible to view real-time trading data from TradingView through Twitter's "cashtags" feature, wherein a search for trading symbols throws up the dollar price of stocks via an API.

With the eToro partnership, Twitter cashtags will be expanded to cover far more instruments and asset classes, and provide access to a trading platform where users can buy and sell shares, an eToro spokesperson told CNBC.

"As we've grown over the past three years immensely, we've seen more and more of our users interact on Twitter [and] educate themselves about the markets," Yoni Assia, eToro's CEO, told CNBC in an interview. "There is very high quality content, real-time content on financial analysis of companies and what's happening around the world. We believe this partnership will enable us to reach those new audiences [and] connect better the brands of Twitter and eToro."

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has outlined plans to turn the platform into a financial super app, along the lines of Chinese social media app WeChat. These plans moved a step closer earlier this week when it was revealed that Musk had rebranded Twitter as X Corp, in a reference to PayPal's early days when it was known as X.com.

Related Companies

eToro

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Ethical AI in Fraud Scoring: Mitigating Bias and Model Degradation in Machine Learning

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?[New Report] Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Trending

Related News
EToro scores New York BitLicense
/regulation

EToro scores New York BitLicense

Does Elon Musk want to transform Twitter into Paypal?
/payments

Does Elon Musk want to transform Twitter into Paypal?

EToro sets up $20m NFT programme

07 Apr 2022

EToro launches new bitcoin portfolio

26 Apr 2021

Trending

  1. Visa partners PayPal for interoperable P2P payments

  2. Mastercard unveils international payments tool

  3. Bank of England begins building Britcoin team

  4. JPMorgan Chase boss Dimon hails &#39;groundbreaking&#39; AI

  5. Get Ready for the Launch: A Fintech Guide to the FedNow Payment Service

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements