Twitter to offer crypto trading via eToro

Elon Musk's ambition to turn Twitter into a financial super app is advancing with the roll out of a feature that will let its users access stocks, cryptocurrencies and other financial assets through a partnership with eToro.

Currently, it's already possible to view real-time trading data from TradingView through Twitter's "cashtags" feature, wherein a search for trading symbols throws up the dollar price of stocks via an API.



With the eToro partnership, Twitter cashtags will be expanded to cover far more instruments and asset classes, and provide access to a trading platform where users can buy and sell shares, an eToro spokesperson told CNBC.



"As we've grown over the past three years immensely, we've seen more and more of our users interact on Twitter [and] educate themselves about the markets," Yoni Assia, eToro's CEO, told CNBC in an interview. "There is very high quality content, real-time content on financial analysis of companies and what's happening around the world. We believe this partnership will enable us to reach those new audiences [and] connect better the brands of Twitter and eToro."



Since taking over Twitter, Musk has outlined plans to turn the platform into a financial super app, along the lines of Chinese social media app WeChat. These plans moved a step closer earlier this week when it was revealed that Musk had rebranded Twitter as X Corp, in a reference to PayPal's early days when it was known as X.com.