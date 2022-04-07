Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
EToro sets up $20m NFT programme

Social investment platform eToro is making a move into non-fungible tokens, launching a $20 million programme to buy blue chip NFTs as well as support up-and-coming creators.

The firm says eToro.art is designed to bring the "power, fun and community" of NFTs to its 27 million-strong userbase.

It has curated a collection - to be unveiled at the Bass Contemporary Art Museum in Miami this week - which includes blue chip projects such as Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, World of Women, and projects of emerging artists.

Half the fund will be used to back emerging creators, agencies and brands, with the promise of support and services to help bring projects from concept to market.

Yoni Assia, CEO, eToro, says: "As one of the first companies to offer crypto alongside more traditional assets, it is only natural for eToro to serve as the bridge to bring new users into NFTs and the metaverse."

