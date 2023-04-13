Puulse unveils financial services platform for freelancers

A new app for freelancers, called Puulse, has launched in the UK and Europe, providing free advance payments for gig workers experiencing a productivity lull.

Capable of working in conjunction with any freelance platform, app-based Puulse enables gig workers to access the money owed to them at a time that suits them. Users download the app, signup, and change their IBAN on the Puulse app.



Then, once a job has been completed, workers have access to their earnings instantly while Puulse follows up with the freelancer’s client.



In addition, freelancer "experiencing a difficult month" can withdraw advance payments with no interest or late fees, covering the deficit when they are earning again.



Steve Fepeussi, co-founder, Puulse, says: "The aim of Puulse is to not only streamline the payment process for freelancers, providing them with access to their earnings instantly. But to introduce fairness and stability to the space. By providing freelancers with the stability that is currently missing from the industry."