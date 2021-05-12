Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Lili

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Freelance banking app Lili raises $55 million

Freelance banking app Lili raises $55 million

Lili, a banking app designed for US freelancers and gig-economy workers, has raised $55 million in a Series B investment round led by Group 11.

Offering features such as expense management, tax preparation, and no-fee accounts, Lili has doubled its account base in the past six months, claiming 200,000 users as the global pandemic forces more people into entrepreneurial endeavors.

Lilac Bar David, Lili CEO expects the freelance economy to grow to more than 50% of the population by the end of 2021.

“We’ve created the tools you need to spend more time building your venture and less time on things that historically your employer would handle, sorting expenses, managing financials, and filing taxes,” he says.

The company has set its sights on expanding its product range over the coming months, with the introduction of new features covering invoice and payment management, as well as launching a new loans product.

The new investment round, which also included participation from Target Global and AltaIR, brings total funding for Lili to $80 million in the two years since its inception.

Related Companies

Lili

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How risk profiling can lead to revenue through personalised offerings

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[EBAday Online Webinar] Modernising retail payments in Europe[EBAday Online Webinar] Modernising retail payments in Europe

Trending

Related News
Freelancer banking app Lili raises $15m
/startups

Freelancer banking app Lili raises $15m

Gig economy subscription app SteadyPay raises £2.9 million

Gig economy subscription app SteadyPay raises £2.9 million

Joust raises $2.6m for freelancers' banking app

12 Aug 2019

Amaiz launches biz banking app for UK 'solopreneurs'

07 Jun 2019

BBVA-backed digital banking startup targets gig economy workers

15 Feb 2018

Trending

  1. Revolut launches public beta for bitcoin withdrawals

  2. Moving beyond Bitcoin Trading to Stablecoin Payments

  3. Italy to roll out blockchain for digital sureties contracts

  4. Google Pay enlists Western Union and Wise for remittances

  5. Railsbank and Plaid form embedded finance partnership

Research
See all papers »
Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

Fintech, ESG and IFCs: Embedding Sustainable Business Models

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions