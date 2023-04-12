Mastercard unveils international payments tool

Mastercard has launched a tool that helps financial institutions set up international payments for their customers - including consumers and SMEs - in more than 60 currencies to over 100 markets.

Mastercard Cross-Border Services Express promises a simple integration that helps deliver cross-border payments to places covering 90% of the world's population.



Mastercard is working with Fable FinTech and Payall Payment Systems on the service, offering users flexibility in how they pay by delivering funds to bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash payout locations.



Alan Marquard, EVP, transfer solutions, Mastercard, says: “With a simple, turn-key integration, Cross-Border Services Express levels the playing field and provides small and mid-tier banks, including credit unions and community banks, with the same international payments features regardless of their size and scale.”