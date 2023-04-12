Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mastercard

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard unveils international payments tool

Mastercard unveils international payments tool

Mastercard has launched a tool that helps financial institutions set up international payments for their customers - including consumers and SMEs - in more than 60 currencies to over 100 markets.

Mastercard Cross-Border Services Express promises a simple integration that helps deliver cross-border payments to places covering 90% of the world's population.

Mastercard is working with Fable FinTech and Payall Payment Systems on the service, offering users flexibility in how they pay by delivering funds to bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash payout locations.

Alan Marquard, EVP, transfer solutions, Mastercard, says: “With a simple, turn-key integration, Cross-Border Services Express levels the playing field and provides small and mid-tier banks, including credit unions and community banks, with the same international payments features regardless of their size and scale.”

Related Companies

Mastercard

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Ethical AI in Fraud Scoring: Mitigating Bias and Model Degradation in Machine Learning

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Innovation: Accessibility to Value-Added Services[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Innovation: Accessibility to Value-Added Services

Trending

Related News
Mastercard makes sustainable cards pledge
/sustainable

Mastercard makes sustainable cards pledge

Central banks see future for global instant payments via mobile phones
/payments

Central banks see future for global instant payments via mobile phones

Trending

  1. Get Ready for the Launch: A Fintech Guide to the FedNow Payment Service

  2. Welcome to BloombergGPT, a large-scale language model built for finance

  3. Bank of England begins building Britcoin team

  4. Visa partners PayPal for interoperable P2P payments

  5. Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in stabbing

Research
See all reports »
Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame