Mastercard makes sustainable cards pledge

Mastercard is stepping up its sustainability efforts, vowing to ditch all first-use PVC plastics from its newly produced cards by the beginning of 2028.

From 1 January 2028, all newly-produced Mastercard plastic payment cards will be made from more sustainable materials - including recycled or bio-sourced plastics such as rPVC, rPET, or PLA1.



The rule change will see all newly made cards certified by Mastercard to assess their composition and sustainability claims; this certification will then be validated by an independent third-party auditor.



The firm says it will "support its global issuing partners through the transition away from virgin PVC".



The move builds on efforts since 2018 to work with over 330 issuers across 80 countries, in partnership with major card manufacturers, to transition more than 168 million cards across the Mastercard network to recycled and bio-based materials.



Ajay Bhalla, president, cyber and intelligence, Mastercard, says: “As our customers respond to increased consumer desire to make more eco-friendly choices, we are making a firm commitment to reducing our environmental footprint - for the benefit of people, planet and inclusive growth.”