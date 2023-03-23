Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Central banks see future for global instant payments via mobile phones

Central banks see future for global instant payments via mobile phones

Central banks in Italy, Malaysia and Singapore have laudeed successful tests of cross-border instant payments via mobile phones.

The year-long tests were overseen by the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub in Singapore under the banner Project Nexus.

Test payments were initiated using only the mobile phone numbers or the recipients' company registration numbers via the Eurosystem's Target Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS), Malaysia's Real-time Retail Payments Platform (RPP) and Singapore's Fast and Secure Transfers (FAST) payment system.

"I am thrilled at our success in connecting three national payment systems and the potential this indicates for Nexus," says Cecilia Skingsley, head of the BIS Innovation Hub. "It paves the way for further development, and we look forward to collaborating with our partner central banks on the next phase of the project."

For the next phase, Bank Indonesia, BNM, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, MAS and the Bank of Thailand will connect their countries' instant payment systems and facilitate cross-border transactions across a combined population of about 500 million people.

Looking ahead, the BIS and the five central banks envisage that Nexus could eventually be implemented globally. To achieve this, they plan to establish a Global Advisory Panel of central banks and payment system operators to advise on the project's development beyond the Southeast Asian region. The Bank of Italy and the European Central Bank will be invited to join this panel.

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming seminar] EBA Liquidity Management Seminar – "The perfect storm: How the liquidity ecosystem is shifting to a new paradigm"

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] APP and Money Mules: What role do banks play?[Upcoming Webinar] APP and Money Mules: What role do banks play?

Trending

Related News
Central banks conclude cross-border CBDC experiment, Project Icebreaker
/payments

Central banks conclude cross-border CBDC experiment, Project Icebreaker

BIS chief floats unified programmable ledger to turbocharge payments innovation
/crypto

BIS chief floats unified programmable ledger to turbocharge payments innovation

BIS Nordics invites vendors to submit tech for offline CBDCs

21 Feb

BIS and three central banks to test cross-border CBDCs using DeFi protocols

03 Nov 2022

BIS and four central banks hail pilot trials of CBDCs in cross-border FX transactions

26 Oct 2022

Central banks explore CBDC for international retail payments

29 Sep 2022

Trending

  1. FCA takes aim at payment firms over &#39;unacceptable&#39; risks

  2. NatWest rolls out digital ID service

  3. Curve debuts wearable payments tech

  4. Judge upholds $5.6bn interchange settlement

  5. ACI in sale talks with Motive Partners - Bloomberg

Research
See all reports »
Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022