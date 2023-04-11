Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Markets Retail banking Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking Wealth management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FCA to host Greenwashing TechSprint

FCA to host Greenwashing TechSprint

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority is to host an international operational forum aimed at developing tools to tackle the rising tide of greenwashing in financial services.

The 'Greenwashing TechSprint' is an initiative of the Global Financial Innovation Network, a cross-border regulatory sandbox for firms testing innovative financial products, services or business models across multiple jurisdictions.

Hosted on the FCA’s Digital Sandbox, the TechSprint aims to bring together international regulators, firms and innovators to address the growing number of investment products marketed as ‘green' of making wider sustainability claims.

Exaggerated, misleading or unsubstantiated claims about Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) credentials damage confidence in these products and the FCA wants to ensure that consumers and firms can trust that products have the sustainability characteristics they claim to have.

In October, The FCA proposed a package of new measures including investment product sustainability labels and restrictions on how terms like ‘ESG’, ‘green’ or ‘sustainable’ can be used. The outcomes from the TechSprint will help inform and develop those rules.

The UK watchdog is among 13 international regulators to have so far signed up for the TechSprint and has invited all UK-based firms, interested in participating, to apply from 17 April 2023. The application window will remain open for 4 weeks.

The TechSprint will launch on 5 June and will run for 3 months, ending with a showcase day in September 2023.

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Markets Retail banking Regulation & Compliance Wholesale banking Wealth management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Instant Payments connectivity on the Cloud

Comments: (1)

Michael Rada
Michael Rada - IBCSD LAB s.r.o, - Praha 11 April, 2023, 17:53Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

If FCA would like to truly combat the GREENWASHING, it have to end wasting of time and money and start to prevent waste to happen. INDUSTRY 5.0 can help. Just contact me, I am the INDUSTRY 5.0 Founder

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame[New Report] Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Trending

Related News
Survey reveals tech sector's greenwashing fears
/sustainable

Survey reveals tech sector's greenwashing fears

FCA to clamp down on greenwashing
/sustainable

FCA to clamp down on greenwashing

Greenwashing is a systemic problem at UK banks

13 Sep 2022

Deutsche Bank exec quits over 'greenwashing' probe

01 Jun 2022

SustainableFinance.Live will use healthy scepticism to promote ESG

12 Feb 2020

Deutsche Bank's AI stockpicker cuts through corporate greenwash

05 Oct 2018

Trending

  1. Welcome to BloombergGPT, a large-scale language model built for finance

  2. Get Ready for the Launch: A Fintech Guide to the FedNow Payment Service

  3. EY hit with German audit ban over Wirecard work

  4. Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in stabbing

  5. Mastercard makes sustainable cards pledge

Research
See all reports »
Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame