Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

iResearch Services

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Keywords

Reporting/compliance Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Survey reveals tech sector&#39;s greenwashing fears

Survey reveals tech sector's greenwashing fears

The vast majority of top level executives in the tech industry believe that it is guilty of greenwashing, according to recently published research.

The Sustainability in Technology report from iResearch Services has been published to coincide with the COP27 climate conference in Egypt. It found that 91% of the 550 canvassed C-suite executives believe that some if not all tech companies have indulged in greenwashing. 

A similar number (89%) say that it is important that the public sees their company as sustainable and ethical. This is not only for regulatory puproses but also to win more customers and generate better financial returns, according to 52% and 38% of respondents.

Yet, the research shows a clear disconnect between the percentage of leaders that see sustainability as important (80%) and those that are satisfied with the level of sustainability at their own companies (65%).

According to Yogesh Shah, CEO of iResearch Services, the report "reaffirms the emphasis of the C-Suite on sustainability issues but shows that we are still significantly far off from where we need to be". 

“What remains clear is the need for private capital to do more," he added. "The tech industry represents one of the fastest growing sectors globally and the emphasis within the sector has always been one of growth and innovation. This report highlights how that needs to change, with that focus shifting to sustainability issues.”

The financial sector has come under increasing pressure over claims of greenwashing. Asset manager DWS saw its chief executive resign over greenwashing accusations while the UK's financial watchdog the Financial Conduct Authroity recently issued new rules to clamp down on the practice. 

Related Companies

iResearch Services

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Keywords

Reporting/compliance Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Symbiosis in Correspondent Banking: The impact of technology

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud[New Report] Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Trending

Related News
FCA to clamp down on greenwashing
/sustainable

FCA to clamp down on greenwashing

Why attend Sustainable Finance Live?
/sustainable

Why attend Sustainable Finance Live?

Greenwashing is a systemic problem at UK banks

13 Sep

Deutsche Bank exec quits over 'greenwashing' probe

01 Jun

Trending

  1. Stripe lays off 1100 employees

  2. Standard Chartered launches Payouts-as-a-Service tech

  3. PayPal and Apple to accept each other&#39;s payment products

  4. Danish fintech Pleo cuts workforce by 15%

  5. Visa files metaverse and NFT trademark applications

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023