Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Payments Council

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
European Payments Council names Giorgio Andreoli Director General

European Payments Council names Giorgio Andreoli Director General

Etienne Goosse will step down as Director General of the EPC from April 2023 after 12 years in the role.

With extensive experience across digital finance, Andreoli has most recently been working at the European Central Bank (ECB) on the Digital Euro project and from 2010 to 2021, he served as a managing director at Accenture, working on payments and open banking projects for Italian and European clients.

He was also previously working in the telecommunications industry as director of strategic marketing at Ericsson South-East Europe.

Andreoli said: “It’s a tremendous honour to take over leadership of the EPC. I look forward to helping build the future of payments in Europe while addressing the opportunities and challenges facing the payment industry head on and in close coordination with all EPC members.”

Javier Santamaría, chair of the EPC added: “I believe that Giorgio’s extensive professional experience should help the EPC and its members meet the challenges of coming years, and I wish Giorgio great success in this new position. I also thank Etienne for all his hard work and fantastic achievements at the EPC over the past twelve years.”

Related Companies

European Payments Council

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payment Innovation: Accessibility to Value-Added Services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] APP and Money Mules: What role do banks play?[Upcoming Webinar] APP and Money Mules: What role do banks play?

Trending

Related News
European Payments Council issues RfP for real-time malware platform
/security

European Payments Council issues RfP for real-time malware platform

EPC opens applications for Request To Pay stakeholder group
/payments

EPC opens applications for Request To Pay stakeholder group

Trending

  1. UK open banking sector faces sink or swim moment

  2. Apple Pay Later launches

  3. Big banks invest in generative AI startup Hazy

  4. Klarna taps ChatGPT for shopping recommendations

  5. Mastercard and Visa eye $1bn deal for Brazil&#39;s Pismo - Bloomberg

Research
See all reports »
Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration