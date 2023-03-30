Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monetary Authority of Singapore DBS Bank

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
MAS to take action against DBS over &quot;unacceptable&quot; outage

MAS to take action against DBS over "unacceptable" outage

The Monetary Authority of Singapore is to take action against DBS after its second outage in less than two years, describing the disruption to services as "unacceptable".

DBS’ customers were unable to access online banking services or make trades via its brokerage for a ten-hour period on Wednesday.

MAS says it remained in close contact with DBS to ensure expedited recovery of its digital services and timely communications to customers on the disruption.

In a statement, the regulator says: "Today’s disruption of DBS’ digital services is unacceptable, coming a year after a similar incident in November 2021. DBS has fallen short of MAS’ expectations to maintain high system availability and ensure its IT systems are recovered expeditiously."

The central bank has instructed DBS to conduct a thorough investigation to establish the root cause of the disruption and submit its investigation findings, at which point "MAS will take the commensurate supervisory actions after gathering the necessary facts."

In a statement on Wednesday, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said:: “We hold ourselves to higher standards and it is our utmost priority to review the events of today.”

In November 2021, MAS imposed additional capital requirements on DBS after the bank’s digital banking services were knocked offline for two days.

Related Companies

Monetary Authority of Singapore DBS Bank

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack

Trending

Related News
DBS benefits from flight to safety by institutional crypto investors
/crypto

DBS benefits from flight to safety by institutional crypto investors

DBS rolls out 'Mastercard installments with Pine Labs'
/payments

DBS rolls out 'Mastercard installments with Pine Labs'

MAS raises DBS' capital requirement following two-day outage

08 Feb 2022

DBS launches eco-conscious consumer platform

01 Nov 2021

DBS hunts for top tech talent via hack2Hire programme

28 Sep 2021

DBS seeks out female tech talent for 140 engineering roles

25 May 2021

Trending

  1. JP Morgan pilots biometric payments with US merchants

  2. Swift hails results of blockchain pilot for corporate actions data

  3. Apple Pay Later launches

  4. UK open banking sector faces sink or swim moment

  5. Klarna taps ChatGPT for shopping recommendations

Research
See all reports »
Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022