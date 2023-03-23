Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

WhenThen MangoPay

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
MangoPay acquires WhenThen

MangoPay acquires WhenThen

MangoPay, a European payment technology provider for marketplaces and platforms, has acquired Dublin-based payments technology company WhenThen.

Founded in December 2020, WhenThen offers a no code editor for orchestrating payments across e-commerce marketplaces.

“Platform-based businesses, big and small, seek flexibility in how they build and operate their payment stack as they strive to meet their growth and revenue targets. They have had to adopt a one-size-fits-all payments system approach for too long. We want to give them more control, flexibility and scalability,” says Kirk Donohoe, former WhenThen co-founder and CEO, now Chief Product Officer of Mangopay.

MangoPay recently announced its intention to hire 250 people this year as the firm reports 35% of year-on-year growth and total 2022 transaction value reaching over €11.3 billion. The company says it onboarded 243 new customers this year and has already hired 100 new staff across the business, including four C-suite appointments.

The growth trajectory follows a majority investment by Advent International last year and the addition of €75 million of primary capital to grow the business. In November, the firm acquired AI fraud detection and prevention company Nethone, whose technology is designed specifically to protect e-commerce marketplaces.

Romain Mazeries, Mangopay CEO, comments: "Acquiring WhenThen enables Mangopay to rapidly accelerate its payment capabilities whilst providing the best payment experiences in the market. It represents a strategic asset for our growth plans, following the acquisition of Nethone in 2022 that strengthened our fraud capabilities. We are committed to serving our loyal customers, such as Vinted, LeBonCoin, Chrono24, Wallapop and many others, with enhanced features and modular technologies that best meet their needs.”

Related Companies

WhenThen MangoPay

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Payments: Why integrate payments capabilities into your tech stack

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame[New Report] Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Trending

Related News
MangoPay to hire 250 new staff this year
/people

MangoPay to hire 250 new staff this year

MangoPay buys Nethone to help marketplaces fight fraud
/security

MangoPay buys Nethone to help marketplaces fight fraud

Advent takes majority stake in MangoPay

06 Apr 2022

Trending

  1. FCA takes aim at payment firms over &#39;unacceptable&#39; risks

  2. NatWest rolls out digital ID service

  3. Curve debuts wearable payments tech

  4. Judge upholds $5.6bn interchange settlement

  5. ACI in sale talks with Motive Partners - Bloomberg

Research
See all reports »
Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022