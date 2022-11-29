Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

MangoPay

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Artificial intelligence E-commerce Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
MangoPay buys Nethone to help marketplaces fight fraud

MangoPay buys Nethone to help marketplaces fight fraud

MangoPay, a European payment technology provider for marketplaces and platforms, is buying AI fraud detection and prevention company Nethone.

The deal will see MangoPay offer anti-fraud technology designed specifically for marketplaces, which account for over two thirds of e-commerce transactions, making them a prime target for fraudsters.

Nethone’s proprietary machine-learning powered system incorporates behavioural data collection, hardware, software, network intelligence, as well as behavioural biometrics to help platforms secure every point of the user journey.

The firms claim that the technology will prevent over 95% of account takeovers, reducing fake accounts, fraud rates, chargebacks and unauthorised transactions. This, they claim, will help increase conversion rates and approval rates as well as reduce false declines due to suspected fraud.

Romain Mazeries, CEO, MangoPay, says: "Every platform must have a deep understanding of its users in real time throughout their entire customer journey to reduce fraudulent activity. We’re delighted to welcome Nethone to the group and offer a unique set of anti-fraud capabilities on top of our existing infrastructure."

The deal is part of a majority investment in MangoPay from private equity giant Advent International, which was announced over the summer.

Related Companies

MangoPay

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Artificial intelligence E-commerce Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Advanced AML transaction monitoring to fight financial crime

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023 - A Money20/20 USA Special Edition[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023 - A Money20/20 USA Special Edition

Trending

Related News
Advent takes majority stake in MangoPay
/payments

Advent takes majority stake in MangoPay

Trending

  1. FIS to cut thousands of jobs - Bloomberg

  2. Anti-woke banking startup GloriFi shuts down

  3. ClearBank to expand internationally after hitting profitability

  4. Atoa raises $2.2m to take on Visa and Mastercard

  5. Quant and UST join forces to push tokenisation

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023