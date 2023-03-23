Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Rain

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Earned wage access platform Rain raises $116m

Earned wage access platform Rain raises $116m

Earned wage access platform Rain has closed a Series A round comprised of $66 million in equity and another $50 million in debt.

QED Investors and Invus Opportunities led the round, with participation from WndrCo, Tribe Capital, and Dreamers VC. The debt facility was arranged by Sound Point Capital Management.

The Rain platform enables employers to offer workers on-demand pay or earned wage access. The service is offered free to employers who provide it to their employees as a voluntary benefit. Employees pay a small fee similar to an ATM charge each time they withdraw their earned wages and are never able to withdraw more than 50% of gross earned wages per pay period.

The service is currently used by employers with a total of over half a million employees across several large healthcare systems, senior living groups, hotel franchises such as Hilton and Marriott, and fast food franchises including McDonald’s, Burger King, and Taco Bell.

Rain says that employers have seen up to 80% reduction in turnover among staffers using the app and improved job satisfaction and engagement by 86% of users.

The funding will be used to push expansion in the US through investments in technology and infrastructure, employee and employer experience, and marketing.

Alex Bradford, CEO, Rain, says: "With this investment, we will continue to improve our platform and deliver a powerful employee benefit that improves individual financial wellbeing and boosts morale while giving employers a valuable tool for recruiting and retaining workers during a tight labor market."

Related Companies

Rain

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud[Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud

Trending

Related News
Revolut launches earned wage access platform Payday
/payments

Revolut launches earned wage access platform Payday

Salary advance startup Clair raises $15 million
/startups

Salary advance startup Clair raises $15 million

Salary-on-demand startup Minu raises $14 million

04 Mar 2021

Trending

  1. FCA takes aim at payment firms over &#39;unacceptable&#39; risks

  2. Mastercard certified as digital ID provider in the UK

  3. NatWest rolls out digital ID service

  4. Curve debuts wearable payments tech

  5. Judge upholds $5.6bn interchange settlement

Research
See all reports »
Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022