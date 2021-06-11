Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Salary advance startup Clair raises $15 million

Salary advance startup Clair raises $15 million

Clair, a New York-based earned wage startup for gig economy workers and tech contractors, has closed a $15 million Series A funding round led by Thrive Capital.

The new investment brings Clair’s total funding to $19.5 million, following its seed round led by Upfront Ventures seven months ago.

Clair enables HR tech and gig companies to give hourly workers free instant cash advances on their earnings. The firm has currently formed partnerships with platforms used by over 1.5 million hourly and gig workers.

Clair’s CEO Nico Simko says. “We’re on a mission to give workers easier, faster access to their hard-earned cash. We want to promote financial inclusivity for everyone, and we are doing this by enabling existing HR tech providers through innovative fintech tools. This fundraising round gives us the runway we’ll need to expand our operations and realise that vision on a larger scale.”

