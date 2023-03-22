Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Pile

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Cash management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Former Penta founder Holzbach steps into SVB breach

Former Penta founder Holzbach steps into SVB breach

With the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank top of mind for tech companies, former Former Penta founder Jessica Holzbach has resurfaced with with Pile, a timely new treasury package for high growth startups and venture funds.

Hlozbach quit Penta in April 2021, with the initial aim of building a crypto API. But the subsequent tech rout led to a rethink about the importance of prudent capital management among startups and investors.

Says Holzbach: "In talking to over 100 of our customers and our angel investors, we found out: treasury management has become more important than ever. Over the past few years, especially in Europe, founders were always told not to get distracted with their admin and finance setup. However, finding a good banking stack and an easy but safe way to manage a startup's capital is crucial to master the challenging funding market that forces founders to be more cost efficient."

Pile's mission is to help startups find a place to keep their capital safe, independent from individual banking risks, and earn interest along the way to extend their runway.

According to the latest news, more than 1,000 startups have experienced financial hardship due to the SVB failure, principally because they had most of their assets in the bank instead of spread across multiple accounts.

Within the next week, Pile will come out of its closed beta, offering treasury for high-growth startups in Europe. Until then, interested startups can sign up for a waitlist or use one of 100 invite codes the startup gave to VCs within the ecosystem.

"We onboarded the first 20 customers over the last couple of weeks to get as much feedback as possible on our product," says Holzbach. "However, as the solution is urgent, we decided to speed up the process and give access gradually over the next few days to help startups from the seed stage to series C to manage their capital better."

Pile is backed by prominent fintech founders such as Max Tayenthal from N26, Carolin Gabor from Finleap, Luka Ivicevic from Penta, Tuomas Toivonen from Holvi, and Mario Götze.

Related Companies

Pile

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Cash management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming seminar] EBA Liquidity Management Seminar – "The perfect storm: How the liquidity ecosystem is shifting to a new paradigm"

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud[Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud

Trending

Related News
Payroll firm raises $500m in 12 hours after SVB failure
/wholesale

Payroll firm raises $500m in 12 hours after SVB failure

SVB Financial Group files for bankruptcy protection
/wholesale

SVB Financial Group files for bankruptcy protection

First lawsuits roll in for SVB bosses

14 Mar

HSBC acquires Silicon Valley Bank UK

13 Mar

Update: Silicon Valley Bank taken over by regulator

10 Mar

Liberis secures €30 million in debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank

31 Jan

Trending

  1. FCA takes aim at payment firms over &#39;unacceptable&#39; risks

  2. Mastercard certified as digital ID provider in the UK

  3. NatWest rolls out digital ID service

  4. Morgan Stanley and Stripe tap into OpenAI&#39;s GPT-4

  5. Judge upholds $5.6bn interchange settlement

Research
See all reports »
Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022