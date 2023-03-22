Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
CryptoUK calls on government to intervene over bank restrictions

CryptoUK calls on government to intervene over bank restrictions

Trade Association CryptoUK has written to the government expressing "deep concern" about recent moves by banks to limit cryptocurrency purchases and suggested the creation of a "white list" of exchanges that should be exempt from such restrictions.

In recent months, NatWest, HSBC, Nationwide Building Society and Santander have all placed restrictions on customers buying cryptocurrency, citing regulatory concerns and the risk of scams.

In a letter to Economic Secretary to the Treasury Andrew Griffith, CryptoUK says that blanket bans and restrictions "will have the effect of fundamentally undermining the Government’s ambition to become a crypto asset hub and its mission to maximise the potential of Web3 to spur UK growth and innovation".

The trade association says that government action is warranted because banks are putting in place these blanket restrictions instead of take a risk-based and case-by-case approach.

The letter suggests government bringing bank and crypto CEOs together to find a "viable solution", with one option being the creation of a white list of platforms that "have engaged with the UK’s regulatory perimeter (either through AML registration or other EMI/MiFid licenses), to which transactions should be allowed to take place freely".

In a separate letter to the FCA and Payment Systems Regulator, CryptoUK says that while it accepts that the regulators may not wish to intervene in the commercial decision of bank, "in this case we believe action is warranted because of the blanket approaches that have been taken".

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments connectivity on the Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments connectivity on the Cloud[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments connectivity on the Cloud

Trending

Related News
NatWest sets daily crypto purchase limits
/crypto

NatWest sets daily crypto purchase limits

HSBC and Nationwide restrict customer crypto purchases
/crypto

HSBC and Nationwide restrict customer crypto purchases

Santander imposes limits on payments to crypto exchanges

04 Nov 2022

Trending

  1. FCA takes aim at payment firms over &#39;unacceptable&#39; risks

  2. Mastercard certified as digital ID provider in the UK

  3. NatWest rolls out digital ID service

  4. Morgan Stanley and Stripe tap into OpenAI&#39;s GPT-4

  5. Judge upholds $5.6bn interchange settlement

Research
See all reports »
Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022