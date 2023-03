Payments technology outfit ACI Worldwide is in talks with private equity firm Motive Partners about a possible sale, according to Bloomberg.

Motive has been looking to secure financing for the acquisition, says Bloomberg, citing sources. Publicly-listed ACI has a market value of around $2.5 billion.



A deal has not been finalised and talks could still fall through.



The talks come two years after Barrons reported that ACI had called in Goldman Sachs to help with a possible sale.