ACI Worldwide shares rise as firm considers its options

Shares in ACI Worldwide have risen following reports that the payments technology company has hired Goldman Sachs to find potential bidders.

ACI Worldwide stock jumped 4.3% in trading Thursday, reaching a 52-week high near $41.



The stock has been actively watched following an intervention by activity investor Starboard, which in December urged the firm to sell itself, noting that some potential buyers haad already expressed an interest in picking it up. Starboard currently holds a nine percent stake in the firm.



According to a report in Barrons, ACI Worldwide has tapped Goldman Sachs to weigh its options.



Bloomberg estimates the current value of the firm at $3.9 billion.