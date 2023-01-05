Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
ACI Worldwide investigating sale - Bloomberg

ACI Worldwide investigating sale - Bloomberg

Payments technology outfit ACI Worldwide is in talks with private equity firms about a possible sale, according to Bloomberg.

The publicly listed company is working with financial advisors as it fields interest in a deal, says Bloomberg, citing sources.

Shares in ACI, which have fallen by more than third over the last year, closed 13% up on Wednesday, giving the firm a market valuation of just under $3 billion.

The latest talk come two years after Barrons reported that ACI had called in Goldman Sachs to help with a possible sale.

