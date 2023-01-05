ACI Worldwide investigating sale - Bloomberg

Payments technology outfit ACI Worldwide is in talks with private equity firms about a possible sale, according to Bloomberg.

The publicly listed company is working with financial advisors as it fields interest in a deal, says Bloomberg, citing sources.



Shares in ACI, which have fallen by more than third over the last year, closed 13% up on Wednesday, giving the firm a market valuation of just under $3 billion.



The latest talk come two years after Barrons reported that ACI had called in Goldman Sachs to help with a possible sale.